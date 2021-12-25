Despite Omicron threat, 58% of Indians have travel plans in next three months, states online survey

Despite the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, 58 per cent of 19,500 Indians surveyed have plans to travel in the next three months, according to an online report.

However, only 18 per cent have made their bookings so far, with many looking for last-minute deals or undertaking road travel depending on the Omicron and a possible third wave situation, a survey by LocalCircles found.

Of those who plan to travel between December 2021 and March 2022, 49 per cent plan to visit family/friends, 41 per cent plan to undertake miscellaneous travel while 21 per cent are planning on a vacation — with some planning to take up multiple types of travel — according to the survey.

The survey was conducted last month and comprised responses from more than 19,500 citizens residing in 320 districts of India. As many as 66 per cent of the respondents were male and the rest female, and 45 per cent of the total respondents were from tier-1 cities, 28 per cent from tier-2 cities, with the rest from tier3 and 4 cities, besides rural areas.

According to the survey, while 18 per cent of citizens said they “have plans and have booked tickets, stay”, 15 per cent said they “have plans to travel during these 3 months but have not booked tickets and stay yet”, and 22 per cent said they “have plans to travel during these 3 months but have not booked tickets and stay yet, and will only decide close to travel date”.

There were also 32 per cent of citizens who “have no plans to travel during these 3 months”, and 10 per cent are undecided.

