DH Evening Brief: Oppn attacks Centre on Atiq Ahmed murder; AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal
updated: Apr 16 2023, 18:59 ist
Here are the top stories this evening:
Jungle raj, mafia raj, rule by gun in UP: Opposition on Atiq's killing
Hurling accusations like “jungle raj” and “mafia raj”, the Opposition on Sunday faulted Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, saying rule of law should not be subverted for political purposes while ensuring that criminals face stringent punishment.
Adani is a symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi in Kolar rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing up the Adani "corruption" issue in this Karnataka district headquarters town. It was in Kolar in 2019 that he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he wasconvicted of criminal defamationand stripped of his Parliament membership.
Atiq Ahmad killing: Assailants wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating gang
The three men arrested for shooting dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad told police that they wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating the gang, according to an FIR.
Man drags Navi Mumbai traffic cop 19-kms on car bonnet, nabbed
In a chilling incident, an alleged junkie who jumped a signal, dragged an on-duty traffic policeman on his car bonnet for nearly 19 kilometres in Vashi town before he was intercepted, officials said here on Sunday.
AAP leaders, workers stage protests across Delhi against CBI summons to Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party took to the streets in Delhi on Sunday against the CBI for summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for interrogation in connection with the excise policy case.
Denied ticket for Assembly Poll, Jagadish Shettar resigns from Karnataka assembly
In a jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who was denied ticket to contest the polls, tendered his resignation as MLA on Sunday.
Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI arrests Jagan's uncle Bhaskar Reddy
In a major development in the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YSVivekananda Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested his brother YSBhaskar Reddy.
Odisha: 79 arrested for Sambalpur violence; curfew still in force
The Odisha Police has arrested 79 people for their alleged involvement in the violence in Sambalpur city during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, officials said Sunday.
MP man declared 'dead' due to Covid returns home after 2 years
Amanwhose last rites were performed by his family membersafterhe wasdeclared"dead"duetoCovid-19at a hospital hasreturnedhomeaftertwoyearsin Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.
Murdered in cold blood: 10 things to know about slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed
Gangster-turned-politicianAtiq Ahmed'slife met a tragic but swift end when he wasgunned down in public in Parayagrajalong with his brother Ashraf by three assailants posing as reporters.
