DH Evening Brief: April 2, 2022

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.
Modi a mass leader, not of any particular caste, religion; he ensures inclusive empowerment of all: Naqvi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "mass leader" and not a leader of any particular caste, community, region or religion, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday, adding that his commitment to development with dignity is succeeding in ensuring "inclusive empowerment" of all.
Northeast now part of mainstream India after AFSPA scale-down: Kiren Rijiju
Citing the "historic" decision of the Centre to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from "major parts" of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, the BJP on Saturday asserted that peace has returned to the Northeast region which has now become a part of the "mainstream".
Lavrov bats for actively developing Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about actively developing the Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism in the interests of stabilising international relations and ensuring "equity in international affairs".
Pakistan PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three choices — resignation, no-trust vote or polls
Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the “establishment” had given him three options — "resignation, no-confidence (vote) or elections" after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against him in Parliament.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.
Read More
Dynastic political parties 'threat' to democracy in India, says J P Nadda
Dynastic political parties were a "threat" to democracy in India, claimed BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday while asserting that only his party was based on ideology.
Read More
Modi a mass leader, not of any particular caste, religion; he ensures inclusive empowerment of all: Naqvi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "mass leader" and not a leader of any particular caste, community, region or religion, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday, adding that his commitment to development with dignity is succeeding in ensuring "inclusive empowerment" of all.
Read More
Northeast now part of mainstream India after AFSPA scale-down: Kiren Rijiju
Citing the "historic" decision of the Centre to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from "major parts" of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, the BJP on Saturday asserted that peace has returned to the Northeast region which has now become a part of the "mainstream".
Read More
Pakistan ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees, says General Bajwa
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that his country is ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees,Dawnreported.
Read More
Trade imbalance to widen India's FY22 current account deficit to 1.5% of GDP
The greater trade deficit is expected to widen India's current account deficit to 1.5 per cent of the GDP in FY22.
Read More
Lavrov bats for actively developing Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about actively developing the Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism in the interests of stabilising international relations and ensuring "equity in international affairs".
Read More
Hindu Sena plasters US Embassy board with anti-Biden posters, booked
Some unidentified people pasted a poster outside the US Embassy in the national capital following which the Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons, an official said on Saturday.
Read More
Pakistan PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three choices — resignation, no-trust vote or polls
Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the “establishment” had given him three options — "resignation, no-confidence (vote) or elections" after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against him in Parliament.
Read More
Delhi excise department allows private shops to offer up to 25% discount on liquor MRP
The Delhi government's excise department has allowed private shops to offer up to 25 per cent discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor.
Read More