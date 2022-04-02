DH Evening Brief: April 2, 2022

  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 17:48 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares 36-hour nationwide lockdown

    Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.

    Dynastic political parties 'threat' to democracy in India, says J P Nadda

    Dynastic political parties were a "threat" to democracy in India, claimed BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday while asserting that only his party was based on ideology.

    Modi a mass leader, not of any particular caste, religion; he ensures inclusive empowerment of all: Naqvi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "mass leader" and not a leader of any particular caste, community, region or religion, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday, adding that his commitment to development with dignity is succeeding in ensuring "inclusive empowerment" of all.

    Northeast now part of mainstream India after AFSPA scale-down: Kiren Rijiju

    Citing the "historic" decision of the Centre to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from "major parts" of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, the BJP on Saturday asserted that peace has returned to the Northeast region which has now become a part of the "mainstream".

    Pakistan ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees, says General Bajwa

    Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that his country is ready to move forward on Kashmir if India agrees,Dawnreported.

    Trade imbalance to widen India's FY22 current account deficit to 1.5% of GDP

    The greater trade deficit is expected to widen India's current account deficit to 1.5 per cent of the GDP in FY22.

    Lavrov bats for actively developing Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about actively developing the Russia-India-China trilateral mechanism in the interests of stabilising international relations and ensuring "equity in international affairs".

    Hindu Sena plasters US Embassy board with anti-Biden posters, booked

    Some unidentified people pasted a poster outside the US Embassy in the national capital following which the Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons, an official said on Saturday.

    Pakistan PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three choices — resignation, no-trust vote or polls

    Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the “establishment” had given him three options — "resignation, no-confidence (vote) or elections" after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against him in Parliament.

    Delhi excise department allows private shops to offer up to 25% discount on liquor MRP

    The Delhi government's excise department has allowed private shops to offer up to 25 per cent discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor.

