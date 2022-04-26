DH Evening Brief | Prashant Kishor dodges Cong bullet; slight rise in K'taka Covid cases

Prashant Kishor dodges Congress bullet, turns down offer to join party
Prashant Kishor's second attempt in less than a year to join the Congress ended in a naught on Tuesday with the party making an unusual announcement of the election strategist declining to accept party chief Sonia Gandhi's invitation to join them.
Congress panel recommends suspension of Sunil Jakhar for two years
The Congress Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday recommended the suspension of its former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for two years and his removal from all party posts, besides recommending removal of Kerala leader K V Thomas from all party positio...
Experts have predicted that the Covid-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he stressed learning to live with the virus by taking precautionary measures like vaccination and wearing masks.
In India, jealous gang wanted me to fail, so I developed thick skin: Former coach Ravi Shastri
Robert Key will need to grow a "thick skin" akin to the Dukes ball just like "I grew one to counter the jealous people", former India head coach Ravi Shastri said on how the ex-England opener should go out about his job as ECB's Director of Cricket.
Slight rise in Covid cases in Karnataka but no need to panic: Bommai
"The state is witnessing a slight rise in Covid cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic," Chief Minister Bommai said.
Covid-19 4th wave may peak after June: K Sudhakar
Teacher, two children dead in Russia kindergarten shooting
An armed man opened fire in a kindergarten Tuesday inRussia's central Ulyanovsk region, leaving at least four people dead
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to sell 'golden' visas
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced Tuesday it would sell long-term visas to attract desperately needed foreign currency after the island nation ran out of dollars to pay for food and fuel.
