DH Evening Brief: Modi uses fuel prices to target Opposition; states asked to step up coal imports
updated: Apr 27 2022, 16:48 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
In Covid-19 meet, Modi's 'fuel' ammo to target opposition
Flagging higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged them to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man and work in the spirit of cooperative federalism in this time of global crisis.
'No criticisms, no jumlas': Congress hits back at Modi over high excise duty
The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, saying the excise duty during the UPA government was much lower than what it is under the Modi regime and asked the PM to roll back the hike.
Amid shortage, Power Minister directs states to step up coal imports for 3 years
Power Minister R K Singhhas told states to step up coal imports for the next three years, four sources told Reuters, reporting remarks that imply prolonged support for already elevated global prices for the fuel.
'Why is the D-Gang being saved?': Sanjay Raut accuses Navneet Rana of underworld links
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that independent parliamentarian Navneet Rana received a loan of Rs 80 lakh from film financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, and sought a probe into it by the central agency.
LIC IPO: Issue to open on May 4 at Rs 902-949 per share
Country's largest life insurer LIC on Wednesday set the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for its Rs 21,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open on May 4.
In Pics | Beyond Musk-Twitter deal, the largest buyouts in history
The board of directors of microblogging platform Twitter on Monday agreed to a $44 billion buyout by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. If the deal earns shareholder and regulatory approvals, it will become one of the biggest buyouts in history. In light of that, here are some of the biggest corporate purchases from Heinz to Hilton, and more.
One-man show vs grand old party: What didn't work between Prashant Kishor and Congress
Usually, a political party announces its inductions only and not someone declining a “generous offer” to join the party. On Tuesday, however, Congress surprised people when it announced that election strategist Prashant Kishor has declined an offer by none other than party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Sri Lankan politics since 1948 has taken many roads, with its Sinhala nationalism being intact. But for the first time in the post-independent history of Sri Lanka, it has chosen the arterial path - Sinhala nationalism as a potential cover for ethnic chauvinism and absolutism.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday hinted at floating a national party to implement an alternative national agenda. Highlighting the successful Telangana model, he claimed that TRS has the ability to replicate this success at the national level.
Call it poor judgment or bad luck, but India’s expansion of natural gas coverage to more than 90 per cent of its population couldn’t have come at a worse time. In January, Adani Total Gas Ltd and others won keenly contested licences to add new areas to city gas networks; in February, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Suddenly, billions of dollars in investment are on shaky ground.
