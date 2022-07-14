DH Evening Brief: Lok Sabha Speaker says no words banned amid Oppn's flak; Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail in 2003 case
DH Evening Brief: Lok Sabha Speaker says no words banned amid Oppn's flak; Daler Mehndi gets 2-year jail in 2003 case
updated: Jul 14 2022, 18:42 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
No words banned, but members should maintain decorum: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House. Read more
Daler Mehndi gets 2 years jail in 2003 human trafficking case
A court in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday dismissed the plea of leading bhangra-pop singerDalerMehndi against his two-year jail in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. He was subsequently arrested and sent to a local jail. Read more
Twitter faces service outage in major cities in India
Micro-blogging service Twitter is facing service outages in several cities in India.Several users are not able to access Twitter both on phones and desktops. Read more
Kerala reports suspected monkeypox case
A person in Kerala who returned from abroad recently is suspected to be infected with monkeypox, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Thursday. Read more
See pics: Rains wreck havoc across India
Torrential rains have paralysed several states in India with landslides and flood-like situations affecting normal life. From Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra to Karnataka, here's a look at pictures across India. See pics
Controversy erupts over viral video of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow
A viral video on social media that shows a group of people offering namaz in an open space in the shopping arena of the mall, has evoked a strong reaction from right-wing outfits. Read more
Biden can't ignore India on Middle East trip
Joe Biden has a familiar list of USpartners and allies to woo and admonish on his current trip to the Middle East: Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Gulf emirates. But there’s a new dance partner on his schedule he’d be wise not to ignore: India. Read more
ED arrests ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested former NSE MDChitraRamkrishnain a money laundering case connected with alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees after getting the nod from a Delhi court to probe the matter. Read more
Rohit Sharma to lead India’s squad for T20I against West Indies, Virat Kohli rested
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were on Thursday rested from the five T20Is against theWestIndies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29. Read more
Ahmedabad, Kerala among TIME magazine's list of world’s greatest places of 2022
Ahmedabad city and the state of Kerala have been listed by TIME magazine among “50 extraordinary destinations to explore” in its list of the world’s greatest places of 2022. Read more
Why are women and children in India becoming more anaemic?
The World Health Assembly endorsed a comprehensive implementation plan for maternal, infant and young children nutrition in 2012, fixing a 50 per cent reduction in anaemia in women of reproductive age by 2025. Read more
India's June WPI inflation eases to 15.18% from May's 15.88%
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 15.18 per cent in June on lower prices of manufactured and fuel items, even though food articles remained costly. Read more
