DH Evening Brief: Four Cong MPs suspended from LS; Central Hall of Parliament sees tribal woman as First Citizen in Murmu

  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Four Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for rest of session for disrupting proceedings

    Four Congress MPs were suspended fromLokSabhafor the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla. Read more

  •  

    Central Hall of Parliament sees tribal woman as First Citizen in Droupadi Murmu

    It took 75 years and six months to rectify a question posed to the Advisory Committee of the Constituent Assembly—why a tribal woman was not part of it? In that same Central Hall of Parliament, where the question was raised, on Monday Droupadi Murmu took oath as India’s 15th President. Read more

  •  

    CBI arrests four for offering Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr in multi-state racket

    The CBI has unearthed a racket of at least five men, including one presently staying in Karnataka’s Belgaum, allegedly involved in cheating people by offering Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 crore. Read more

  •  

    Explained: Truth behind the PM Modi-Kovind 'doctored' video that caused stir between BJP, AAP

    A new controversy over a video of PM Modi and Ram Nath Kovind had the BJP up in arms against the Aam Aadmi Party. The video has now been flagged by Twitter as "out of context". Read more

  •  

    Terror suspect working as online food delivery agent detained in Bengaluru

    A terror suspect was detained by the city police from Tilak Nagar in South Bengaluru on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Akthar Hussain of Assam. Read more

  •  

    China 'largest threat' to Britain, has targeted India: Rishi Sunak

    China represents the "largest threat" to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century and there is evidence to suggest it has targeted countries from the US to India, UK Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak said on Monday. Read more

  •  

    Explainer: What is known about monkeypox

    India has reported four cases of monkeypox so far - three from Kerala and one from Delhi - the latest being that of a 34-year-old man in the national capital with no history of foreign travel testing positive for the disease. Read more

  •  

    Another CWG-bound Indian track and field athlete fails dope test

    A member of the Common Wealth Games(CWG)-bound women's 4x100m relay team is set be withdrawn from the Indian squad after testing positive for a banned drug. Read more

  •  

    Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; clicks hilarious holiday pics

    A Filipino man takes his wife's 'meme-face' photo on a romantic vacation after she cancels at the last moment. The vacation photos go viral! See pics