DH Evening Brief: India approves Corbevax as 1st heterologous Covid booster; Police make third arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case
updated: Jun 04 2022, 18:04 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Corbevax approved by DCGI as first heterologous Covid-19 booster
Hyderabad-based Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E Ltd (BE) on Saturday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax has been cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a heterologous Covid-19 booster for 18 plus population after their primary vaccination with two doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Read more
Police make third arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case
Hyderabad police on Saturday made the third arrest in the sensational gang rape case while forces were on the lookout for the remaining two accused in places outside the city. Read more
Govt asks Twitter, YouTube to remove ad 'promoting rape culture' after outrage
A "misogynist" advertisement of a perfume that celebrates "gang-rape culture" attracted the wrath of people, activists and politicians, prompting the Ministry of Information and Technology on Saturday to ask Twitter and YouTube take them off their platforms, saying it was in violation of rules and regulations. Read more
The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked over 800 people, arrested 18 and detained as many for questioning in connection with rioting and violence in Kanpur, officials said on Saturday. Read more
Hyderabad minor gang-rape: BJP alleges 'cover up', questions 'clean chit' to AIMIM MLA's son
The BJP has alleged a cover-up by the Telangana police in the minor gang-rape case and produced photos and videos to show the involvement of an AIMIM MLA's son. Read more
Manish Sisodia accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma of giving PPE kit deals to wife, son
As India battled the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, then Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave contracts to companies of his wife and son's business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates, AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged on Saturday citing media reports. Read more
Want to learn to surf? Head to Mangaluru
Mangaluru is emerging as a top destination for surfing in India. Find out why.
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced Saturday they were calling time on their relationship of more than a decade. Read more
Race against time to prevent climate change crises like India's
India has contributed little to climate change: Home to 18% of the world’s population, it has emitted just 3% of planet-warming greenhouse gases. But India is suffering from climate change. Over the past three months, a heat wave has devastated north India and neighbouring Pakistan. Temperatures surpassed 110 degrees Fahrenheit.Read more
Decoding RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Shivling' remark
How do we understand RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech made in Nagpur on June 2, in the course of which he also said that it is not necessary to look for Shivlings in every mosque? Read more