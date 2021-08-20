DH Evening Brief: August 20, 2021

  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 18:46 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
  •  

    Pakistan Army used militants trained by Lashkar-e-Taiba to aid Taliban

    Pakistan's role in aiding the Taliban to seize power in Afghanistan is becoming clear with the exposure of the identity of militants trained and dispatched by the Pakistan Army. Read more

  •  

    BJP leader tells journalist to go to 'Taliban' for cheaper petrol

    A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal who told a journalist to "go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan" after being questioned over the rising petrol and diesel prices is doing rounds on social media. Read more

  •  

    Amarinder Singh, Sidhu agree on strategic policy group for better party-govt coordination

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government and expedite implementation of various government programmes. Read more

  •  

    Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat

    The Taliban have searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and the reportedly took some documents from the two missions, sources in the security set-up said. Read more

  •  

    Why did you not bother to answer any questions in Parliament: TMC's O'Brien asks PM Modi

    Mounting a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday posed several questions over the just-concluded Parliament session, one of them being the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence during a debate on the constitutional amendment bill on other backward classes (OBCs). Read more

  •  

    Drug regulator panel recommends Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine: Report

    The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources. Read more