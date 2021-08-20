DH Evening Brief: August 20, 2021

Pakistan Army used militants trained by Lashkar-e-Taiba to aid Taliban
Pakistan's role in aiding the Taliban to seize power in Afghanistan is becoming clear with the exposure of the identity of militants trained and dispatched by the Pakistan Army. Read more
BJP leader tells journalist to go to 'Taliban' for cheaper petrol
A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Ramratan Payal who told a journalist to "go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan" after being questioned over the rising petrol and diesel prices is doing rounds on social media. Read more
Amarinder Singh, Sidhu agree on strategic policy group for better party-govt coordination
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member strategic policy group to ensure better coordination between the party and the state government and expedite implementation of various government programmes. Read more
Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat
The Taliban have searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and the reportedly took some documents from the two missions, sources in the security set-up said. Read more
Why did you not bother to answer any questions in Parliament: TMC's O'Brien asks PM Modi
Mounting a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday posed several questions over the just-concluded Parliament session, one of them being the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence during a debate on the constitutional amendment bill on other backward classes (OBCs). Read more
Drug regulator panel recommends Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine: Report
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources. Read more
