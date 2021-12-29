DH Evening Brief: December 29, 2021

Biological E gets DCGI nod to conduct booster dose trials for Corbevax
Indigenous vaccine maker Biologocial E Limited’s Corbevax received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval to conduct trials as booster shots, sources told ANI.
After Muslims, Christians target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday claimed that after Muslims, Christians were the new target of the Hindutva brigade, citing the government's refusal to renew the FCRA registration for the Missionaries of Charity.
India breaking ranks with peers on unwinding easy monetary policy
The Reserve Bank of India will likely go slow on normalising its monetary policy settings, breaking step with hawkish global peers to ensure a durable recovery, according to economists.
Nagaland: Threads of unity amid gunfire and poll pitch
An impression has gained ground that perhaps the entire Naga population is against India, the Indian army, and other security forces. The state of Nagaland is now in poll mode. The recent killing of the Konyak Naga mineworkers has revived the demandfor the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Elections are due in Nagaland in February 2023.
Full vaccination or negative Covid-19 report must for going to parties, restaurants in Goa: CM
The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
2021: When King Kohli became a lesser mortal
Virat Kohli's watertight grip over Indian cricket loosened significantly in a mixed 2021 bag, when the team's wineless run at ICC events continued but the 'Men in Blue' cherished a historic Test series triumph in Australia.
Mamata magic prevailed in West Bengal as BJP bit dust in 2021
Mamata Banerjee's battle cry 'Khela Hobe' (the games shall happen) was emblematic of the hostility and confrontation that lay in store for West Bengal in 2021 amid a raging pandemic and political turmoil, as a string of bitterly fought elections left the state on edge for major part of the year.
'Bottles' and 'smoking pipes': Akhilesh, Yogi resort to personal attacks as UP battle heats up
As the next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh draw closer, the electoral rivalry between UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav appears to be turning personal with both leaders making personal comments on each other.
Biological E gets DCGI nod to conduct booster dose trials for Corbevax
Indigenous vaccine maker Biologocial E Limited’s Corbevax received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval to conduct trials as booster shots, sources told ANI.
After Muslims, Christians target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday claimed that after Muslims, Christians were the new target of the Hindutva brigade, citing the government's refusal to renew the FCRA registration for the Missionaries of Charity.
India breaking ranks with peers on unwinding easy monetary policy
The Reserve Bank of India will likely go slow on normalising its monetary policy settings, breaking step with hawkish global peers to ensure a durable recovery, according to economists.
Nagaland: Threads of unity amid gunfire and poll pitch
An impression has gained ground that perhaps the entire Naga population is against India, the Indian army, and other security forces. The state of Nagaland is now in poll mode. The recent killing of the Konyak Naga mineworkers has revived the demandfor the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Elections are due in Nagaland in February 2023.
Full vaccination or negative Covid-19 report must for going to parties, restaurants in Goa: CM
The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.
2021: When King Kohli became a lesser mortal
Virat Kohli's watertight grip over Indian cricket loosened significantly in a mixed 2021 bag, when the team's wineless run at ICC events continued but the 'Men in Blue' cherished a historic Test series triumph in Australia.
Mamata magic prevailed in West Bengal as BJP bit dust in 2021
Mamata Banerjee's battle cry 'Khela Hobe' (the games shall happen) was emblematic of the hostility and confrontation that lay in store for West Bengal in 2021 amid a raging pandemic and political turmoil, as a string of bitterly fought elections left the state on edge for major part of the year.
'Bottles' and 'smoking pipes': Akhilesh, Yogi resort to personal attacks as UP battle heats up
As the next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh draw closer, the electoral rivalry between UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav appears to be turning personal with both leaders making personal comments on each other.