DH Evening Brief: July 1, 2021

Nine European countries clear Covishield for 'Green Pass'
Nine European nations are accepting Covishield vaccines for travel to their countries, sources said on Thursday.
Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries allowing travel by people who have taken Covishield vaccines, the sources said. They said Switzerland is also accepting Covishield as a Schengen state. Read more
Prices of LPG cylinders hiked: Check rates
Oil marketing companies hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cylindersby Rs 25.5per cylinder, which came into effect on Thursday. A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.5in Delhi. A 19-kg cylinder will now be dearer by Rs 76, taking the cost in Delhi to Rs 1,550. Read more
ATM charges to IFSC codes: Five financial changes you will face from today
A number of changes have taken place today (July 1) that could have an impact on your pockets. From new TDS rules to ATM charges, here's a look at five financial changes that have taken place on July 1. Read more
Karnataka reports 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases
Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to518. Read more
CAA protest: NIA court clears Akhil Gogoi of all charges under UAPA
Anti-CAA activist and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, who was in judicial custody since December 2019, was cleared of all charges by a special NIA court here on Thursday, facilitating his release from jail.Akhil's lawyer Kamal Gogoi told reporters in Guwahati that the NIA court cleared him and three others of all charges under the Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act and sections of IPC. "All have been cleared due to lack of materials to frame charges," Kamal said. Read more
What is the new virus affecting Covid patients?
New Delhi's Sri Ganga Ram Hospital has reported cases of a new virus - Cytomegalovirus. The hospital in a statement to the media said that this has affected more than five people and has even caused one fatality. As per the hospital, this is diagnosed in patients 20-30 days after they test positive for Covid-19. Read more
After Covid-19, 'black fungus' robs some of their eyesight
Saheb Rao Shinde's family thought the worst was over when the 65-year-old recovered from Covid-19 last month at his home in Marathwada. But a few weeks later, the revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye. After a catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 in India since April,which has seen its overall death toll climb to almost 4 lakh, thousands who contracted the virus also suffered from a rare fungal disease called mucormycosis, or 'black fungus'. Read more
Ban animal sacrifice: PETA to Modi ahead of Eid
Ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, during which animals such as goats and sheeps are sacrificed, PETA India has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap a section of a law which allows killing of an animal as a religious ritual. Read more
Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK account to Indian govt: ED
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi has "remitted" Rs 17.25 crore from a bank account in the United Kingdom to that of the Indian government after she was allowed pardon from criminal proceedings for extending help in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case. Read more
Can pet cats, dogs get Covid-19 from infected-owners?
Covid-19 is common in pet cats and dogs whose owners are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study.
In the yet-to-be published study, researchers at Utrecht University in the Netherlands studied pet dogs and cats of people who had tested positive for Covid-19. Read more
