DH Evening Brief: March 24, 2022

India's position on Ukraine conflict steadfast and consistent: Jaishankar
India's position on theUkraineconflict has been "steadfast and consistent" as it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence and calling for ending the crisis through talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.
CBI probe in over Rs 21,000 crore bank fraud cases pending for consent from 5 non-BJP ruled states
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not been able to start a probe in over Rs 21,000 crore worth of bank fraud cases in want of consent by five non-BJP ruled states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja
Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja.
Birbhum killings reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps, Mamata is 'nirmam': BJP
Dubbing the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum as reminiscent of a "Nazi concentration camp", the BJP Thursday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she showed no "mamata" (affection) and was "nirmam" (cruel).
Kangana might be celebrity but she can't forget she is accused in a case, says Mumbai court
Actor Kangana Ranaut might be a celebrity, having professional assignments, but she cannot forget that she is an accused in a case, a local court has said while refusing to grant her permanent exemption from appearance in a defamation complaint filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report
The eight people, including three women and two children, who were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district were badly beaten up before the carnage, their post-mortem examination has revealed.
Suspected North Korean missile lands in Japan's EEZ: Government
North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, marking a dramatic end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing.
