DH Evening Brief: March 26, 2022

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
The Congress on Saturday announced a three-phased campaign, "Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan", against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.
Ukraine crisis: Don't blame non-alignment for India's inaction
A nuclear-armed power attacks another country, sparking fears of a new World War. It has a veto on the United Nations Security Council, giving it significant impunity from international backlash. The conflict that erupts threatens global energy supplies.
Modi, Shah to visit Karnataka in early April, no talks on cabinet rejig during this, says CM Bommai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to make official visits to Karnataka during early April, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday, as he made it clear that there will be no discussions regarding the much-awaited cabinet rejig, during these visits.
New leaders in focus as CSK face KKR in opener | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Season 15 of the IPL kicks off with a rematch of last year’s final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending champions CSK have a newly appointed captain in Ravindra Jadeja but ex-skipper MS Dhoni is still around. KKR are also at the beginning of a new era with new entrant Shreyas Iyer chosen as captain.
CBI names 21 in FIR over Birbhum violence that killed 8
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149 among others in its FIR on a suspected case of armed rioting in West Bengal's Birbhum district which left at least eight persons dead.
Petrol, diesel prices witness another hike across India, fourth time in five days
Centre mulls Covid booster dose for Indians travelling abroad
The government may soon allow a precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine for those seeking to travel abroad for education, employment, sports and for attending official or business commitments, official sources said on Saturday.
Lankan newspapers run out of newsprint due to forex crisis; suspend publication
Sri Lanka’s two major newspapers on Saturday suspended their publication over newsprint shortage and price escalation caused by the country’s all-time worst foreign exchange crisis.
Petrol, diesel prices witness another hike across India, fourth time in five days
Centre mulls Covid booster dose for Indians travelling abroad
The government may soon allow a precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine for those seeking to travel abroad for education, employment, sports and for attending official or business commitments, official sources said on Saturday.
Russia fuelling nuclear arms race, says Zelenskyy
Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Doha Forum on Saturday.
