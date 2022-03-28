DH Evening Brief: March 28, 2022

Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum violence, MLAs come to blows
The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state. Read more
Muslim youth lynched in Kushinagar for celebrating BJP's victory in UP polls
A Muslim youth was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar districtfor allegedly celebrating the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state. Read more
'Travesty of justice': Muslim Personal Law Board moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC verdict on hijab
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment, which upheld the ban on hijab in classrooms after holding that the wearing of headscarves by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice. Read more
Bharat Bandh partially hits banking services, normal life
Banking services were partially impacted on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions. Read more
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks further $1 bn credit line from India
Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1 billion from India to import essentials amid its worst economic crisis in decades, two sources said on Monday, as Jaishankar began talks with the government of its neighbour. Read more
We don't condone violence of any form: The Academy reacts to Will Smith incident
While presenting the best documentary feature award, Rock, a well-regarded comic actor, joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring inG.I. Jane 2because of her bald head. He was referencing the 1997 movieG.I. Janein which Demi Moore appears with a shaved head. Read more
SpiceJet aircraft hits lightning pole at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe
A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take off to Jammu, DGCA officials said. Read more
In pics | Oscars 2022: Here are the winners in key categories
The Oscars 2022, the biggest night of the year for the entertainment fraternity, was held on Monday much to the delight of movie buffs. Check pics of the winners in key categories here