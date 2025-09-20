Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Dublin Airport Terminal 2 evacuated as 'safety precaution'

Police are at the scene following an incident, the Irish Examiner newspaper reported.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 12:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 12:34 IST
World newsevacuationDublin Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us