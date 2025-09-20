Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Corruption at highest level in Bihar, alleges Prashant Bhushan

Bhushan stressed the need for "transparency and fairness" suggested that a commission be set up to ensure the affected people got adequate compensation.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 12:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 12:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtNitish KumarBiharCorruptionprashant bhushan

Follow us on :

Follow Us