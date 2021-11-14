DH Evening Brief: November 14, 2021

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be administered only to adults as of now
Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government's national coronavirus vaccination programme, sources said on Sunday.
Govt brings ordinance to extend term of CBI, ED chiefs
Just two weeks before the Parliament's Winter Session starts, the Centre on Sunday promulgated two ordinances to extend the tenure of Directors of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate up to five years, an action that has invited the Opposition's wrath.
'Will fight UP polls alone': Cong says no to alliance
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has announced that the party will not forge any alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During a rally, she assured party workers that the Congress would fight all seats and fight them alone.
6.6L overdue for second Covid vaccine dose in Bengaluru
A gradual fall in the daily Covid cases in the past few weeks is not good news for BBMP officials. The growing complacency among the adult population towards the second dose of the Covid vaccine across Bengaluru has left Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials worried.
Indian govt likely to block 'irresponsible' crypto ads
Taking a hard stand on cryptocurrency ads promising wild returns, the Indian government is aiming to prohibit such ads that are growing across media platforms and were seen in plenty during the IPL 2020 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket matches.
Bengaluru woman comes up with breast milk jewellery
When a family is blessed with a child, everything else just disappears and the newborn forms the whole new world for the parents. The baby just gives a magical touch to mundane days of routine life. Parents, especially mothers, want to preserve every single blissful moment of their child.
Russia sends missiles to India despite US sanction risk
Russia has started supplying India with the S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency.
We'll crack down on those involved: CM on Bitcoin scam
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that "we will crack down on those involved in the Bitcoin scandal".
Watch: UP Polls | Gorakhpur turns battleground
The action and attention in the build-up to the assembly elections has now shifted to eastern Uttar Pradesh. Why are Akhilesh Yadav and Amit Shah battling it out in Purvanchal?
Hacker Sriki saga spooks a fledgling Bommai govt
Missing Bitcoins, irregularities in investigation and alleged involvement of politicos have raised serious questions about the extent of the cryptocurrency scam.
Sonu Sood's sister to contest Punjab elections
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said on Sunday that his sister Malvika is joining politics, but he has no such plans for himself.
