DH Evening Brief: November 26, 2021

Covid-19 will keep spawning variants till world is immune
There’s a grim inevitability to the fact that the latest concerning strain of the Covid-19 virus — known as B.1.1.529, and now nicknamed the Nu variant — should have been first identified in South Africa.
How 26/11 attacks forced Indian hotels to alter security measures
The dastardly terror attack on star hotels like the Oberoi Trident, Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai in which several guests and staffs lost their lives has changed the security scenario in the hospitality industry, hoteliers said.
Dynastic parties a matter of concern across India: PM Modi at Constitution Day event
In a stinging attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said dynastic political parties spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were a matter of concern to people committed to the Constitution.
The FabIndia Ad triggered a controversy. So did Tanishq, so did Sabyasachi. Do we see a trend here? Does the backlash make the creative minds in the advertisement industry guarded, wary and resort to that dreaded thing called self censorship?
15 more nations recognise India's Covid-19 vaccines
Fifteen more countries have recognised India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, taking the total number of such nations that have approved India's vaccine certificate to 21, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
A year of farmers’ protests: They won the battle, but the war remains
It has been a year since farmers marched towards New Delhi and held highways outside the capital hostage demanding a repeal of the Centre’s three agricultural reforms which they claimed would leave them to the mercy of the corporates. While their persistence made the government relent and roll back the laws, thousands of farmers are still walking to Parliament because the agitation is not over.
India to resume international flights from December 15
Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday.
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Using social media platforms including Snapchat, Facebook or TikTok is likely to be associated with a greater likelihood of a subsequent increase in depressive symptoms, finds a new study.
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk
The FabIndia Ad triggered a controversy. So did Tanishq, so did Sabyasachi. Do we see a trend here? Does the backlash make the creative minds in the advertisement industry guarded, wary and resort to that dreaded thing called self censorship?
Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh ranked India's poorest states: Niti Aayog's Multidimensional Poverty Index
Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the poorest states in India, according to the Niti Aayog's Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).
Loud sound in Bengaluru neither tremor nor earthquake: Karnataka natural disaster monitor
The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said.
