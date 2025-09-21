<p>PM Modi on Sunday addressed the nation, highlighting the benefits that the GST reforms would bring for the commoners.</p><p>The PM while hailing the GST reforms, also urged citizens of the country to quit foreign goods, and start using only locally-made products.</p><p><strong>Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation:</strong></p><p>Next gen GST reforms being implemented from tomorrow, it is like 'GST saving festival', PM Modi said.</p>.Dependence on other nations India's enemy, 'atmanirbharta' only medicine: PM Modi.<p>GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story, Modi said.</p><p>Daily essentials, medicines, insurance to become cheaper under GST reform, says Modi.</p><p>PM Modi says decisions of raising I-T exemption limit, GST reforms will save people Rs 2.5 lakh crore.</p><p>GST realised ‘one nation-one tax’ dream, PM Modi says; highlights how web of taxes/tolls had created hardships for business, consumers.</p><p>Modi said tax reform will help accelerate India's economic growth.</p><p>Foreign goods are being used extensively, people should buy made-in-India goods, says PM.</p><p>Modi appeals to state govts to focus on self-reliance India campaign</p><p>Modi asks small-scale industries to make products that appeal globally</p><p>Mantra of Swadeshi gave strength to freedom movement, Swadeshi will also strength our quest for prosperity, says PM Modi in address to nation.</p>