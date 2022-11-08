DH Evening Brief: Jaishankar says India-Russia relationship 'exceptionally steady'; Jarkiholi defends 'Hindu' remark

  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 18:15 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    India, Russia have exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship: Jaishankar in Moscow

    India and Russia have an "exceptionally" steady and time-tested relationship and the objective now is to fashion a balanced, mutually beneficial and long-term engagement in the backdrop of the increasing economic cooperation, External Affairs Minister SJaishankarsaid on Tuesday during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

    'Prove me wrong': Karnataka MLA Satish Jarkiholi defends 'Hindu has dirty meaning' remark

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday defended his statement that the word 'Hindu' had a dirty meaning and said that he would resign as MLA if his words were proven to be wrong.

    PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency

    Prime Minister NarendraModi on Tuesday unveiledlogo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency.

    Centre reserves seats for J&K ‘terror victims’ in MBBS, BDS courses

    In a significant decision, the Union Home Ministry has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for “terror victims” in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Education not business to earn profit: Supreme Court

    Education is not a business to earn profit and tuition fees shall always be affordable, the Supreme Court has said while upholding the Andhra Pradesh High Court order quashing the state government's decision to enhance the tuition fee in medical colleges to Rs 24 lakh per annum.

    Watch: Drink alcohol, smell thinner...but save water, says BJP MP Janardhan Mishra

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from the Rewa Constituency of Madhya Pradesh is making headlines for his bizarre remark on water conversation. Watch video

    Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

    The jury is still out on the decision to demonetise high value currency notes on November 8, 2016, with the government claiming it has helped greater formalisation of the economy while critics saying it has failed to curb black money and reduce dependence on cash.

    Controversial video, poster war, incumbency wave: Fatehpur emerges as hotspot in Himachal polls

    A poster war, a controversial video clip and the BJP 'infighting' have made Fatehpur constituency on the northwest border of Kangra district a hot seat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

