DH Evening Brief: Kharge & Tharoor in direct fight for Cong top post; India enters 5G era
updated: Oct 01 2022, 17:21 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Cong president poll: K N Tripathi's nomination rejected; Kharge & Tharoor in direct fight
Former Jharkhand Minister K N Tripathi is out of the Congress presidential race after party’s election authority on Saturday rejected his nomination paper for irregularities. This hassetthe stage for a direct contest between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on October 17, if one of them do not withdraw from the contest. Read more
India enters 5G era: Top cities for 5G launch, telecom players and other details to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1, 2022 in New Delhi while inauguratingthe sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress.The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035. Here is all you need to know. Read more
Kharge, a family loyalist, but unlikely to be its rubber stamp
With its plans to have Ashok Gehlot on the top seat gone awry, the last-minute entry of veteran Mallikarjun Kharge into the Congress presidential race is a signal that the party's first family wants to have its loyalist replace Sonia Gandhi and has bet on the arch detractor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
GST collections up 26% to over Rs 1.47L cr in September
GST collections in September rose 26 per cent to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday. Read more
Mahatma Gandhi 'delivers' message on education at UN
In a first, Mahatma Gandhi made a special appearance at the United Nations, sharing his message on education at the world organisation as it commemorated the International Day of Non-Violence on the occasion of the Indian leader’s birth anniversary. Read more
Why Modi skipped his late Rajasthan rally address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday did not address a rally in the Abu Road area of Rajasthan's Sirohi as he reached the venue late and said he has to obey loudspeaker rules and regulations. Read more
ATF price cut 4.5%, commercial LPG rates down Rs 25.5
Jet fuel (ATF) price on Saturday was slashed by 4.5 per cent and that of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by Rs 25.5 per 19-kg cylinder. Read more
Govt of Pakistan's Twitter account withheld in India
ThePakistangovernment's Twitter account has been withheld inIndiadue to a "legal demand", the media reported on Saturday. Read more
