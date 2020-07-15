DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being amid Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 15 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 07:54 ist

In this episode,  Immediate Past President of Rotary Club of Bombay, Preeti Mehta gives insights about wellbeing helpline to DH Journalist Ahmed Shariff.

Helpline: 1800-121-0980

+91-9999720986 (8am to 8 pm)

 

