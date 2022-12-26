DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 26 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 00:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a "special place" in the world.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Narendra Modi
Mann ki Baat

