The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a "special place" in the world.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress
Haryana wants temples, mosques to wake up students
Christmas celebrated with fervour across India
A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota
Candied peels of wonder
A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi
Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?
Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow