DH Toon | Bulldozer, BJP's Trojan horse

DH Toon | Bulldozer, BJP's Trojan horse

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2022, 05:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 05:15 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The marauding bulldozer has become the speaking symbol of the UP government’s handling of protests and protesters, especially if they are Muslims.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bulldozer
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bulldozer, BJP's Trojan horse

DH Toon | Bulldozer, BJP's Trojan horse

In gay abandon...

In gay abandon...

Birthing depression

Birthing depression

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

 