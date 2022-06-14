DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake our collective consciousness!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 14 2022, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 07:33 ist

Houses belonging to Muslims who had allegedly led statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed were labelled as 'illegal' and razed with bulldozers.

DH Toon
Uttar Pradesh
Cartoon
India News
Indian Politics
Bulldozer

