DH Toon | Centre far behind in the vaccination race!

Monthly production of Covishield projected to increase to 12 crore doses, Covaxin to 5.8 crore doses: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2021, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 04:37 ist

The monthly production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased to more than 12 crore doses and of Covaxin to around 5.8 crore doses by December, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing information from the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.

DH Cartoon
India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

