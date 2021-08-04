DH Toon | Centre far behind in the vaccination race!

The monthly production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased to more than 12 crore doses and of Covaxin to around 5.8 crore doses by December, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing information from the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.
