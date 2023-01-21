DH Toon | Committee formed to probe allegations against WFI chief

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 21 2023, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 04:31 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Indian Olympic Association on Friday formed a seven-member committee, including M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by top grapplers.

The allegations have been made by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestling

