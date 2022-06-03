DH Toon | Food vs 'that Akshay Kumar movie'

Sajijth Kumar
Sajijth Kumar
  • Jun 03 2022, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 04:37 ist

After LPG cylinder, rising prices of tomatoes and green vegetables are jeopardising the common man's kitchen budget. In the national capital, tomatoes are being sold for Rs 60-80; while in many cities its prices have reached Rs 100 amid shortfall in supply.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama Samrat Prithviraj with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.

