DH Toon | 'Ideally, IAF should land at poll-bound states while returning'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country, sources said on Tuesday. The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, they said.
