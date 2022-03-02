DH Toon | 'Ideally, IAF should land at poll-bound states while returning'

DH Toon | 'IAF should land at poll-bound states'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 02 2022, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 05:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country, sources said on Tuesday. The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, they said. 

India
Ukraine
Assembly Elections 2022
Russia
IAF
Indian Air Force

