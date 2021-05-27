DH Toon | 'If Pak attacks, will states buy tanks?'

DH Toon | 'If Pak attacks, will states buy tanks?'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 05:33 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

"Why is the country not buying vaccines? India is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and in such a situation, state governments cannot be asked to look out for themselves. If tomorrow, Pakistan declares war on India, should UP buy its own tanks and Delhi its own weapons?” Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Cartoon
Cartoon
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 