DH Toon: No enemy movement, all's well, says PM over India-China border tensions

Although Indian and Chinese military commanders reached a “mutual consensus to disengage” from all “friction areas,” tensions continue to rise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Satellite images reveal that China is yet to dismantle its tents and other prefabricated and other semi-permanent structures that it has been erecting at the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso.

According to some reports, China has, in fact, expanded some of its structures, including a monitoring post in the Galwan Valley.

