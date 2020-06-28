DH Toon: No enemy movement, all's well, says PM over India-China border tensions

DH Toon: No enemy movement, all's well, says PM

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 07:53 ist
DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Although Indian and Chinese military commanders reached a “mutual consensus to disengage” from all “friction areas,” tensions continue to rise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Satellite images reveal that China is yet to dismantle its tents and other prefabricated and other semi-permanent structures that it has been erecting at the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso.

According to some reports, China has, in fact, expanded some of its structures, including a monitoring post in the Galwan Valley. 

Read more: China opening new fronts along LAC

