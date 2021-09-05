DH Toon | What will the National Monetisation Pipeline power?

The Centre recently unveiled its asset monetisation pipeline (NMP), aiming at long-term lease out of core infrastructure assets to private players and generating Rs 6 lakh crore over a period of four years and help fund new and ongoing capital projects.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Uniformity, not unity in diversity'
Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight
Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground
Ecologically smart cities
A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?
Djokovic tries to move closer to Grand Slam at US Open
Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction
5 reasons video games should be used more in school
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn