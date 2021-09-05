DH Toon | National Monetisation Pipeline to water GoI?

DH Toon | What will the National Monetisation Pipeline power?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 05 2021, 04:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 07:36 ist

The Centre recently unveiled its asset monetisation pipeline (NMP), aiming at long-term lease out of core infrastructure assets to private players and generating Rs 6 lakh crore over a period of four years and help fund new and ongoing capital projects.

