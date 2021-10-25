DH Toon | What would become of our cyber bullies?

Sajith Kumar
  • Oct 25 2021, 05:35 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Extensive usage of the Internet to kill time owing to the pandemic has led to a prominent surge in cybercrimes. Experts warn users to stay on the lookout for any unsupervised behaviour that has the potential to cause serious problems. 

