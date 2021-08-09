Dhanbad judge death case: Supreme Court asks CBI to file status report every week

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to file a status report every week before the Jharkhand High Court on its probe into the alleged murder of Dhanbad ADJ Uttam Anand on July 28.

Taking up a Suo Motu matter, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana noted that there was nothing in a report submitted by the CBI before it.

"There is nothing in the sealed cover. We wanted something concrete. Arrest and seizing of vehicle was done by the state police, you have not indicated anything about intention, motive, anything," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The officer, however, submitted that the persons, who were driving the auto that hit the judge in his morning jog on July 28, have been arrested.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant, then asked the High Court to continue monitoring the matter.

"Let the chief justice continue to monitor the case. We will keep the case pending. Keeping in view of gravity of the matter, we direct the CBI to file a status report in Jharkhand HC every week," the bench said in its order.

The top court decided to consider the Suo Motu matter related to the security of judicial officers along with a pending matter next week on August 17.

On July 30, the top court decided to examine a larger issue of safety and security of judges in district courts across the country, following the incident of alleged mowing down of an Additional District Judge in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on July 28.

The judge was said to be handling cases related to gangsters.