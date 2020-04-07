Diabetics need not overly worry about coronavirus: Survivor

A 51-year-old coronavirus patient with a history of diabetes and hypertension, who has been discharged from a hospital here after recovery, on Tuesday said he was in a positive frame of mind during his treatment and that diabetics should not be worried as long as their sugar levels are under control.

Gopi Krishna Agarwal said that though he is diabetic, his sugar levels are under control.

"Diabetics should not fear as they can be cured of the COVID-19 disease," he said, adding that since his sugar level is not very high, it was not much of a problem for him.

Medical experts have been saying that if diabetes is kept under control, a coronavirus patient with diabetes can be treated as any other non-diabetic COVID-19 patient.

"Two days after I was admitted, I was informed that I was coronavirus positive," he told PTI over phone from his residence.

The Salt Lake resident, who spent eight days at the hospital, said he was administered the drug for malaria there and was released on Monday after he tested negative for the coronavirus.

"The doctors were good and they have successfully done their job," he said while he spoke about the medical procedures adopted to treat him at the hospital.

A businessman by profession, Agarwal was admitted to AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake, on March 29 with fever, cough, along with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroid, a hospital source said.