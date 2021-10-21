NCB records Ananya's statement, may call her on Friday

Drugs case: NCB records actor Ananya Panday's statement; likely to call her on Friday also

Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 21 2021, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 20:43 ist
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. Credit: PTI Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs case, sources said. Ananya's actor father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached around 4 pm.

After recording her statement, Ananya left the agency office around 6.15 pm, the sources said adding that she is likely to be called on Friday as well. The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit, which is probing the cruise drugs seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested, visited Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra this morning and summoned her to record her statement later in the day, they said.

Also Read | NCB visits Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat'; Ananya Panday summoned

Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said, adding that earlier in the day, the NCB officials seized her mobile phone and laptop.

However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case. There was heavy deployment of police outside the NCB office and a large number of media persons were also present there when the Panday father-daughter duo arrived in the afternoon. Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

An NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra this afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, an official said. On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan met Aryan at the Arthur Road jail in the city,i where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case. 

