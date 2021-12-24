Drugs racket case: Grounds on which Bikram Singh Majithia was seeking bail

A Mohali court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case.

Majithia had moved a court on Thursday after the case was registered and a lookout circular issued against him.

The bail application was filed by Majithia's counsel D S Sobti, who told reporters outside the court that the additional sessions judge "dismissed the plea".

Here are grounds on which Majithia was seeking bail

Majithia in his plea had submitted that the Congress government in the state had "left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents".

"In this case, though, from the facts, the applicant has tried to make out a case of political vendetta but applicant himself was one of the powerful persons in the state politics till the year 2017 and delay in lodging the FIR cannot be a ground to presume that whole case against the applicant is false," the court order said.

The court said that the question of the legality of the FIR also cannot be a ground for the grant of anticipatory bail.

Majithia, is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had called the registration of the FIR against Majithia a "political vendetta".

"To target, the applicant/petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government. To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal, including the applicant/petitioner," the bail plea had contended.

The petitioner had also pleaded that three DGPs and three Directors of the Bureau of Investigation were changed and police officers coerced to falsely implicate the applicant.

(With PTI inputs)

