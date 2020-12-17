11-year-old girl raped by 55-year-old man in Odisha's Kalahandi

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.

Though the incident took place in the Jaipatna police station area on December 8, it came to light after the parents of the girl, a student of class 6, lodged a complaint on Wednesday, they said.

As per the FIR, the girl was playing on a roadside in the afternoon when the accused, who she knew, called her to his house, alluring her with some gift.

After she went inside the house, he forcibly undressed her and allegedly raped, police said.

The accused threatened her with dire consequence if she revealed it to her parents. Out of fear, the girl could not tell her parents about her ordeal. However, she mustered courage and revealed the details to her mother after which the police complaint was lodged.

The accused was taken into custody on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway, said Rasmita Pradhan, the inspector in-charge of the Jaipatna police station.