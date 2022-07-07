63 children killed in Assam flood, landslides this year, lakhs suffer in relief camps

At least 63 children have died in floods and landslides that hit Assam since May this year, affecting nearly a third of the state's population and leaving over seven lakh homeless.

Data compiled by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that at least 63 deaths of children were reported since May 14, with most reported from Cachar district in south Assam and Nagaon district in central Assam. Most of the deaths were due to drowning in flood water.

Officials in the disaster management department told DH that a higher number of children's deaths in floods this year could be less preparedness due to lack of time. "Many residents did not find time to prepare themselves for the flood this year due to a sudden increase in the level of flood water. The number of children dying was more as their parents could not take safety measures on time," said an official.

Floods this year in Assam have killed 168 persons while 18 others died in landslide incidents. Of these, Cachar was the worst-affected district with reports of 40 deaths followed by Nagaon (27) and Barpeta (17).

On July 1, deaths of six children were reported in 24 hours in Barpeta (2) and one each in Cachar, Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Nagaon district.

Over 80 lakh people were affected by floods while over 7.26 lakh were rendered homeless and were forced to live in relief camps. "Nearly three lakh of those who had taken shelter in relief camps were children," said another official.

The ASDMA flood bulletin issued on July 7 morning said that nearly 10 lakh people in 20 districts in Assam remained still affected. It said over 1.35 lakh were still in relief camps, of which 41,000 were children.

Children's vulnerability

"Children are among the most vulnerable groups in any disaster. With a protracted flood situation in Assam this year and major parts of the state being affected, children have also been suffering from high risks of health hazards including water and vector-borne diseases apart from the common ailments of cough, cold and fever. Shortage of adequate food and safe drinking water further adds to the suffering," said Chittopriya Sadhu, deputy director, programme management (East) of Save the Children, an international NGO.

According to an assessment by Save the Children, adolescent girls in flood affected areas are forced to compromise with menstrual hygiene. Lack of care for children by family members and communities has led to increased incidences of abuse and exploitation.

"With a large number of children suffering and many deaths, it is high time that the government takes specific measures for continuity of education as well as ensuring care and protection of children," Sadhu said.