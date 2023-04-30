Activists of TMC, rival faction clash in Kolkata

Activists of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and a rival faction clashed at Beleghata in the northern part of Kolkata on Sunday, officials said.
A party office was reportedly vandalised in the skirmish, they said.
TMC MLA Paresh Pal, who visited the area after the incident, said the matter is being resolved and the situation is under control now.
Also Read: TMC on ‘cleansing’ drive to rebuild image ahead of Bengal panchayat polls
Local TMC leader Raju Naskar alleged that some party workers, who had recently switched sides from the BJP, were creating disturbance in the area.
“They vandalised my office and car, and beat up party activists,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, Alok Das of the rival faction alleged that loyalists of Naskar attacked one of its supporters with firearms on Saturday night.
A police officer said adequate security personnel have been deployed in the area and the situation is “peaceful” at present.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?