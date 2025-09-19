<p>Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday that a recently inked mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia was not against a third country, asserting that the pact reflects their commitment to boost defence cooperation and ensure joint security.</p>.<p>Addressing the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the agreement “an important milestone for promoting peace and security in the region and the world”.</p>.Entry of other Arab countries in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact not ruled out: Khawaja Asif.<p>Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement, which declares that any attack on either country will be considered "an aggression against both".</p>.<p>The deal came days after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key US ally in the Gulf region.</p>.<p>Commenting on the development, India Thursday said it will study the implications of the move for its national security as well as for regional and global stability.</p>.<p>"It is defensive in nature and not directed against any third country. It will contribute to regional peace, security and stability,” Khan said.</p>.<p>He said the leadership of both countries was committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights, adding that during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh, high-level delegations participated in the official-level talks.</p>.<p>He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shared a unique bond of brotherhood and cooperation, with the Pakistani people holding deep reverence for the land of the two holy mosques - in Mecca and Medina.</p>.<p>He noted that defence cooperation since the 1960s had remained a cornerstone of their bilateral ties and the two leaders were determined to further strengthen relations.</p>.<p>The agreement marks the most significant upgrade in Pakistan-Saudi defence ties in decades.</p>.<p>In 1982, the two sides signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement that enabled Pakistani training, advisory support and deployments on Saudi soil. </p>