Homeworld

Mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia not against a third country: Pakistan

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the agreement “an important milestone for promoting peace and security in the region and the world”
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 16:10 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 16:10 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi ArabiaDefence

