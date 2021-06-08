Adhikari in Delhi to save skin in Narada case: TMC leader

The TMC on Tuesday made light of the meeting between Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said that the BJP MLA rushed to Delhi to "save his skin" from CBI prosecution in the Narada sting tapes case.

TMC state general secretary and party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, while talking to reporters, said Adhikari's meeting with Shah over the post-poll situation in Bengal was nothing short of a "drama", and people would continue to support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, notwithstanding the allegations levelled by the saffron camp against the ruling party.

Adhikari, a former minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led government, had joined the BJP just before the 2021 assembly elections.

The state unit of the BJP had been claiming that its workers, across the state, were being attacked and forced out of their homes by "goons bearing allegiance to the TMC", post the declaration of assembly poll results in the state.

"Adhikari is staging a drama before public; he will have to parrot what his party is saying. He met Shah as he wanted to save his skin from prosecution in the Narada sting case, Ghosh claimed.

Echoing him, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said BJP leaders such as Adhikari are yet to come to terms with their party's drubbing in the hustings.

"We don't attach much importance to these meetings. People of this state happen to stand firmly behind the TMC. They will not take it lying down if there is any attempt to disturb the government," Ghosh Dastidar added.

Adhikari had defeated Banerjee in a closely fought battle in Nandigram during the assembly polls held in March- April this year.

Shah's office tweeted his picture with the BJP MLA earlier in the day, and said "Shri @SuvenduWB ji called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji."

Adhikari also met Union minister Mansukh Mandviya during the dat. He is scheduled to meet BJP national president J P Nadda, party sources said.

The BJP MLA may also have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a source said.

"Discussed on several matters and seeked (sought) blessings for Bengal. Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always," Adhikari tweeted, following his meeting with Shah.