After TMC, Bengal BJP may move court seeking recounting

After TMC, Bengal BJP may move court seeking recounting in narrowly lost seats

TMC filed petitions in High Court seeking recounting in five assembly constituencies, including Nandigram

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 20 2021, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 01:23 ist
West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP is weighing the option of moving the court praying for recounting in assembly seats where the party had conceded defeat by narrow margins in the recent election in West Bengal, state party president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday. "We are discussing the issue with our lawyers," Ghosh told reporters in Murshidabad.

Ghosh's statement came after the Trinamool Congress filed petitions in the Calcutta High Court urging recounting in five assembly constituencies, including Nandigram, where the party lost by slender margins.

Also read: Dhankhar trying to malign Bengal people for electing TMC, should be removed, says Mukul Roy

In the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP by 1956 votes. Apart from Nandigram, TMC candidates of Moyna, Bongaon Dakshin, Goghat and Balarampur assembly constituencies filed election petitions in the high court seeking recounting.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trinamool Congress
BJP
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Dilip Ghosh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK

Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

 