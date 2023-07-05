Tabrez Ansari lynching: 10 convicts jailed for 10 yrs

All 10 convicts in 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case jailed for ten years

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 16:32 ist
A woman holds a placard during a protest against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari by a Hindu mob in Kolkata. credit: Reuters File Photo

All ten convicts in the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case have been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by Jharkhand's Seraikela court under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

 

More to follow.. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
Tabrez Ansari
Lynching
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

 