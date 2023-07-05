All 10 convicts in 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case jailed for ten years

All ten convicts in the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case have been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by Jharkhand's Seraikela court under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.
More to follow..
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'
Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800
Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team
Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina
July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar
Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold
Riding g-waves into the early universe