Anand Kumar of ‘Super 30’ fined Rs 50k in cheating case

Expressing displeasure over non-compliance of its earlier order for personal appearance, Gauhati High Court on Tuesday again asked Super 30 founder Anand Kumar of Bihar to appear on Thursday to clarify the allegations levelled against him by four IIT Guwahati students.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and justice AM Bujarbaruah also asked Kumar to pay Rs. 10,000 each to five students or their parents, who were present in the court on Tuesday for his appearance.

Lawyer of the petitioners, Amit Goyal said the division bench was unhappy as Kumar did not comply with its order issued on November 19 to personally appear on Tuesday and clarify the allegations. Goyal said Kumar even did not reply to the allegations of the IIT students despite a direction by the high court issued on September 21 last year.

In their PIL, four IIT students alleged before Gauhati High Court that Anand Kumar, who claimed himself as a mathematician projected himself as a “Messiah" of poor IIT aspirants did so by giving manipulated and false results. Impressed with his promise of good results, four aspirants had taken admission in Kumar's coaching institute named Ramanujam School of Mathematics in Patna but they were cheated later on. Kumar also charged Rs. 33,000 from each of them as course fees.

In 2018, Kumar claimed that from his “Super 30” institute, 26 out of 30 students cleared the IIT entrance but did not disclose names of the qualified students, the PIL alleged.