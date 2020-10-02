Arunachal's Covid tally crosses 10k with 224 new cases

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark with 224 new cases

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Oct 02 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 15:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday as 224 more people, including six security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the northeastern state's caseload to 10,020, he said.

The Capital Complex region reported 89 new cases, followed by West Siang (24), Lohit (20) and Lower Siang (14), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and one jawan each of Army and Assam Rifles are among the new patients," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Eight Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel and three health workers also contracted the disease, the official said.

As many as 159 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,049, he said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 70.34 per cent, the official said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,955 active coronavirus cases, while 16 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,582, followed by Papumpare (196) and West Siang (193), Jampa said.

A total of 2,50,993 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,554 on Thursday, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Arunachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 