Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rises to 3,877

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 caseload rose to 3,877, with 132 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a senior Health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 132 new cases, 31 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 27 from West Kameng, 12 each from Papumpare and Tawang, 10 from East Siang, 8 from Tirap and 7 from East Kameng, the official said.

Five cases were also reported from West Siang, four each from Upper Siang and Lower Siang, three each from Changlang and Pakke Kessang, two each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit and one each from Siang and Longding districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Barring nine, all of them are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centres, he said.

"Nine military personnel including seven from East Siang, one each from West Kameng and Tawang, while 28 paramilitary personnel -- 20 in West Kameng, three in Lower Siang, two in Tirap and one each in West Siang, Upper Siang and Siang -- are among the new patients," the official said.

Two policemen from Tawang were also infected with the virus, Jampa said.

Forty-five people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday after being cured of the infection, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,116 Covid-19 active cases, as 2,754 people have recovered from the disease and seven have died.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 71.03 per cent, Jampa said, adding that 1,972 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month.

A total of 2,406 people, including 856 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease in the state since August 1, he said.

West Kameng has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 184, followed by the Capital Complex region at 175, and other districts, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

The state has so far tested 1,61,525 samples for the infection including, 2,532 on Saturday, Jampa added.