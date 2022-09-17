Arunachal Pradesh's first big airport ready for operation, PM Modi likely to inaugurate

In a big boost to infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the first greenfield airport with the capability for landing big passenger aircrafts, is ready for operation.

The Donyi Polo airport is located near the state capital Itanagar.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the aerodrome license for starting the flights on September 7.

"The airport is ready for serving the nation. With the opening of this airport, Arunachal Pradesh will be connected directly with New Delhi. The long - cherished dream of the people of my state to see the state Capital in the air - map of India has ultimately come true,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said in a statement on Friday.

Read | All Indian Army forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to get large helipads for quick mobilisation

Khandu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and invited him to inaugurate the airport and a 600MW Kameng hydroelectric project, which is also ready for commissioning. PM Modi accepted the invitation and will soon inform the date of his visit, Khandu said.

The Airport Authority of India has constructed the airport with investment worth Rs 645 crores.

Although this will be the state's third airport after Pasighat and Tezu, the Donyi Polo airport will be the first airport with a capacity to land big aircrafts like Boeing 747. It has a 2,300-metre runway. The airport can cater to 200 passengers during the peak time.

The completion of the airport is seen as significant, given the fact that China has opposed infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh claiming that the state belongs to its South Tibet region. India, however, has rejected such claims and has taken up several big infrastructure development projects in the frontier state.