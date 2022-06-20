As floods ravage Northeast, death toll climbs to 110

The death toll due to flood and landslides that are plaguaging Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh since April touched 110.

11 deaths were reported on Sunday from the the three states.

Flood and landslides have claimed 71 deaths in Assam. Of these, 17 were due to landslides. Meghalaya has reported 28 deaths so far, mostly due to landslides triggered by heavy rains. Eleven people, including a promising young boxer died in Arunachal Pradesh in landslides.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that eight more persons were reportedly missing in Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.

It said 42. 28 lakh people remained affected by floods in 5,137 villages and over 1.86 lakh were taking shelter in relief camps. Crop land of nearly two lakh hectares have been destroyed while the flood fully damaged 14, 957 houses.

Also Read | Rail, road links in Northeast India badly hit by floods and landslides

Assam police men dies during rescue ops

Two Assam policemen, including a sub-inspector drowned in flood water in central Assam's Nagaon district while trying to rescue the marooned people on Sunday night. A team of policemen jumped into a water body to rescue the people stuck at Kampur but three personnel were untraceable. Officer-in-charge, Samujjal Kakoti jumped into the water to rescue his colleagues. But Kakoti and Rajiv Bordoloi, a constable, drowned. Their bodies were recovered while two other policemen could be saved.

Over 1,000 trucks stranded in Meghalaya, Assam

Over 1,000 trucks remain stranded in Assam and Meghalaya as the NH-6, which connects Assam with South Assam and Tripura, Mizoram and parts of Manipur, remained cut-off due to landslides at Lum Shnong in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district since June 15.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the situation on Sunday and asked officials to step up restoration work. But rains and landslides have affected the work.

He said efforts are unde rway to restore the road in the next 72 hours.

The CM said the state government has sought financial assistance of Rs 300 crore from the Centre to tackle the unprecedented situation created by heavy rains and landslides.

"The rain has been unprecedented and in some areas, it has broken records of past 40 years. This is real heavy rains, which was not expected. Major roads in highways and important roads in rural areas, bridges have been damaged in the rains. There has been a huge impact as far as damages is concerned and the financial implication will be very high. There has been a huge impact on the livelihood of the people as well, including damages to livestock, farming activities across the State,” Sangma said.