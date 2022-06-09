Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inducts two new ministers, reshuffles portfolios

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inducted two BJP MLAs as new ministers in his council and reshuffled a few portfolios.

Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah, and Nandita Gorlosa representing Haflong Assembly constituency in Dima Hasao district, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Baruah, a two-time MLA and political secretary to Sarma, has been given public health engineering, skill, employment, entrepreneurship and tourism departments while Gorlosa has been allocated power, co-operation, mines and minerals, indigenous and tribal faith and culture departments.

This was Sarma's first rejig since he took charge as Assam CM in May last year.

"I am thankful to the party and the senior leaders for giving me the opportunity to fulfill the aspiration of the people," Gorlosa said after the swearing-in ceremony.

Baruah was first elected as MLA in 2011 as a Congress candidate but switched over to BJP, along with Sarma in 2015.

Sarma also reshuffled a few departments. The forest department was given to senior minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, while former forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya was given the transport department.